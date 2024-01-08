Flu and Covid cases rise in Europe: Spain mulls nationwide hospital mask mandate

Spain is mulling over re-introducing the mask rule as the government on Monday (Jan 8) proposed a nationwide mandate for people to wear masks in hospitals and health clinics.

This comes after several Spanish regions already ordered patients, visitors and staff at hospitals to wear masks last week.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Spain's central government proposed extending the ban nationwide, but regional leaders in charge of health policy have so far rejected that. The final decision is expected on Wednesday.

Health Minister Monica Garcia said on TVE: "One thing we know will limit epidemics and protect vulnerable people is the mask. It is a common sense measure, scientifically supported and widely accepted by the public."

Garcia further added that the government has also proposed allowing people to self-diagnose lighter cases and take three days off work rather than needing a doctor's note.

During the Covid pandemic, Spain was among the last European countries to drop measures to wear face masks. In fact, people were even asked to wear masks on public transport until February 2023, and until July in health centres and pharmacies.

Flu and coronavirus (COVID-19) have been spreading across Europe with Italy saying that respiratory illness infection rates had hit a record.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control recommended that people on the continent stay home if they feel sick.

The agency also emphasised that amid a rise in cases of respiratory diseases, people should consider wearing masks in crowds or healthcare settings.

It mentioned that flu typically spreads this time of year, however, it is hitting some countries in Europe harder than others.

It added that flu is now circulating at higher levels than other common respiratory pathogens, including the Sars-CoV-2 virus, and further noted that Europeans should follow national guidelines to curb the spread.

Data issued by the issued by National Health Institute (ISS) showed that people in Italy were suffering from flu-like illnesses, which include both flu and Covid, reaching a record high in the last two weeks of 2023.

The incidence in Italy was 17.5 cases per thousand people in the 52nd week and 17.7 cases per thousand people in the previous week.

Portuguese Health Minister Manuel Pizarro said on Monday there's currently no reason for a generalised recommendation regarding mask use while acknowledging the country was experiencing a flu epidemic that had increased waiting times in hospital emergency wards to more than 10 hours in recent weeks.