/Florida killings: Who is Ahmad Jihad Bojeh, accused of cold-blooded murder of three tourists

A Florida man has been charged with murder after three tourists were found shot dead outside a rental home in a popular Kissimmee vacation neighbourhood near Disney’s theme parks. The Osceala county Sherrif's office arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of three counts of murder.

The accused, Ahmad Jihad Bojeh, was arrested at his home near the rental property. Law enforcement also recovered two firearms from his residence, while an investigation is underway to determine whether these weapons were used in the killing and the motive behind the crime.

"There is no threat to the community, as a suspect of these horrific and senseless murders has been caught and arrested by Osceola County deputies," Sheriff Christopher Blackmon said.

The Sharif described the murders as cold-blooded, premeditated, and clarified that there was no prior conflict between the killed and the accused.

“There was no conflict between these people. This was just random. And this happened to be the person who lived next door.”

Two of the victims were identified by the sheriff as Robert Luis Kraft, 69, of Holland, Michigan, and his brother Douglas Joseph Kraft, 68, of Columbus, Ohio. The third victim, James John Puchan, 68, was a family friend from Ohio.

Who is Ahmad Jihad Bojeh?

Blackmon described Bojeh as a troubled individual who had frequent interactions with the sheriff’s office. According to court records obtained by ClickOrlando, Bojeh was arrested in 2021 for firing a weapon at a person and at random vehicles in a gas station parking lot in Kissimmee, an incident that left one man injured.