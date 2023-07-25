Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis involved in car accident

Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis was involved in a car crash in Tennessee on Tuesday (July 25).

He was en route to an event in Chattanooga in the morning when the incident took place.

"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while travelling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee," Press Secretary Bryan Griffin told Fox News in a statement. "He and his team are uninjured,” Griffin said, but did not specify how many staff were there in the vehicle.

“We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail,” Griffin added.

DeSantis unhurt

DeSantis is continuing on to his event, spokesman Andrew Romeo told AP news agency.

The 44-year-old Republican candidate is scheduled to hold events throughout central and eastern Tennessee, as he has been focusing a lot of attention in his recent campaigning.

Earlier this month, he addressed more than 1,800 attendees at a state GOP dinner in Nashville.

DeSantis announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential primary In May this year through Twitter Spaces, joined by the platform’s CEO Elon Musk.

However, his entry encountered with technical difficulties when Twitter's servers apparently could not handle the surge in traffic.

The interview, which was intended to serve as the formal launch of DeSantis' campaign, suffered from intermittent sound issues.

Doing string of campaigns

DeSantis is considered the main challenger of former president Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican contest.

He has been attending a string of fundraisers lately as his campaign has faced some surprising financial pressures, reports AP news agency.

During the weakened, he was in Utah holding fundraisers and in New York last week for an event in the Hamptons.

Fox News, quoting DeSantis’ campaign staff, reported that the money had been spent on unsuccessful operations and that Team DeSantis would run a leaner, "insurgent" type campaign going forward.

"Something needs to change and there needs to be a new ignition," a leading DeSantis donor told Fox News.

In the first six weeks of his campaign, DeSantis raised an impressive $20.1 million, however nearly half – $8.2 million – came in the first 24 hours after DeSantis declared his candidacy.

(With inputs from agencies)