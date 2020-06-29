Florida city hosting Republican convention makes masks mandatory after surge in COVID-19 cases

Jacksonville, Florida, where the Republicans are set to hold their national convention in August have declared that face masks will be mandatory due to surge in coronavirus cases.

The Republicans relocated the venue for the convention from Charlotte, North Carolina due to strict social distancing measures in place in the city.

The state health department reported 5,266 new infections and 28 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday.

The state's totals rose to 146,341 confirmed cases and 3,447 deaths.

"At 5 p.m. today, the city of Jacksonville will be adopting a mandatory mask requirement for public and indoor locations, and in other situations where individuals cannot socially distance," the city government said in a statement.

"Please continue to practice personal responsibility to help stop the spread of this virus."

On June 11, Trump's political party announced that the venue was shifted to Jacksonville attacking the strict rules set for the Charlotte convention. Trump went on to attack North Carolina governor Roy Cooper saying that he "is still in shelter-in-place mode" and "doesn't want to give an inch."