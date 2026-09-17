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Flash flood warning for 4 US states as experts warn of '1-in-1,000-year' event

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 11:20 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 11:20 IST
Flash flood warning for 4 US states as experts warn of '1-in-1,000-year' event

Tucson witnessed heavy rains and floods on Wednesday as people were washed away. Photograph: (X/Tucson Fire Department)

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Massive storms are forecast to sweep through four US states in the coming days, with one of them already feeling the heat. Meteorologists have warned of intense rainfall within a short time, causing flash floods, and a once-in-1,000-year event.

Four states in the Southwest US could witness severe floods, with some areas receiving as much as 12 inches of rain in the coming days. Experts say this is unprecedented and a foot of rain would be a "1-in-1,000-year event." This has put nearly 10 million Americans at risk of potentially life-threatening flooding. A potentially historic deluge threatens Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and parts of Colorado.

The National Weather Service has issued widespread flood watches across the region. The intense rainfall could trigger flash floods, and the downpour could be so intense that two to three inches could occur per hour. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that isolated areas could witness 12 inches of rain. Phoenix and Tucson are likely to see between two and four inches before Friday.

Meteorologist Tyler Roys warned, "A foot of rain across the region is a 1-in-1,000-year event, and though we do not expect widespread rainfall of 12 inches, it is certainly possible locally." The storm would resemble a "Tropical Rainstorm" and would pose a significant risk of flash floods.

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Floodwater washes through Tucson

Arizona is already facing a deluge with floodwaters surging through streets, causing motorists to get stuck. Firefighters in Tucson dealt with three emergencies in half an hour on Wednesday (Sep 16), including rescuing a driver stranded on top of their partially submerged car.

Another motorist got stuck in his car at North Alamo Avenue and East Rosewood Street, and was eventually washed away. Rescue teams managed to pull him out. In the third instance, a person was being washed away near Grant Road and Wyatt Drive. He was saved in time.

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AccuWeather experts said that the current state of the region is common for this time of the year. Winds over the Southwest shift and pull warm, humid air north from Mexico and the Gulf of California, and this moisture rises and turns into thunderstorms. While Colorado, New Mexico and parts of Nevada are in need of rain, sudden heavy rains can bring flash floods. This is expected to be the last major surge of rain for this region, but a strong El Niño might change that.

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh is a Senior News Editor at WION, bringing over 17 years of deep media and journalism experience to the platform. Specialising in high-impact global journalism, she le...Read More

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