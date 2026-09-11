/Five killed, 67 injured after Russian drone hits Ukraine shopping mall

At least five people were killed and 67 others injured after a Russian drone struck a shopping centre in Pavlohrad in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region on Thursday (Sep 10), Ukrainian officials said. The attack took place during daylight hours, hitting shops and vehicles when the area was crowded. Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi said the strike happened “when the streets were full of people”.

Regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said eight of those injured were children. Images released by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service showed firefighters battling flames and spraying water on burning vehicles as thick smoke filled the streets.

President Volodymyr Zelensky offered condolences to the families of those killed and condemned the attack.

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“The Russians used drones to kill people who were simply standing near shopping centres,” Zelensky said in a statement.

The latest strike comes after attacks on shopping centres elsewhere in Ukraine. Ukrainian officials said a Russian drone hit a mall in Sumy on Wednesday, killing two people and injuring 20. Russian aerial strikes in the city on Thursday reportedly wounded eight people, including three children.

A shopping mall in Zaporizhzhia was also almost completely destroyed in a Russian air strike on Monday, although it was closed at the time and no casualties were immediately reported.

Kyiv calls attack ‘tactic of coercion’

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha described the strike as a “tactic of coercion”, accusing Moscow of trying to pressure Ukraine through repeated attacks on civilians.

“Russia believes that relentless attacks on civilians can exhaust Ukrainians and force Ukraine into concession,” he said.

Pavlohrad, a key logistics hub near Dnipro, has previously been targeted. Two people were killed in a Russian attack on warehouses in the city last month.

Violence continues despite peace efforts

The latest attacks came as a fresh US-backed diplomatic push appeared to make little progress. US President Donald Trump’s envoys held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Zelensky in Kyiv over the weekend.