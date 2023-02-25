Fish tested in two Michigan rivers contain ‘forever chemicals’, harmful on consumption: Study

A new study has said that fish caught in two rivers of Michigan and tested for PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) contained the chemicals, and at levels that present a health risk for anyone eating them. According to the study done by the Ecology Center, Friends of the Rogue, and the Huron River Watershed Council, researchers collected more than 100 fish from 15 sites along the Huron and Rouge rivers.

A report by the Guardian on Friday (February 24) said that PFAS are a class of 12,000 compounds that are used to make products resistant to water, stains and heat. They are known as "forever chemicals" as they do not naturally break down and have been linked to serious health problems in humans such as cancer, high cholesterol, and liver and kidney disease.

The study said that researchers tested for 40 different PFAS chemicals from a variety of species including bluegill, pumpkinseed, rock bass, smallmouth bass, catfish, and river chub.

"In the case of the Huron River, a chrome plating facility that manufactures shiny coatings on car parts and other items discharged PFAS chemicals into the river. Four years later, the fish consumption advisory still stands in many parts of the river," the study said.

"During the project, the state of Michigan issued a fish consumption advisory for parts of the Rouge River after additional samples showed elevated levels in certain fish. Even with the Rouge’s long history of industry and pollution, there have always been anglers catching fish on the Rouge," it added.

The levels found in fish sampled from these rivers ranged from about 11,000 parts per trillion (ppt) to 180,000 ppt, and tests revealed 14 different kinds of PFAS compounds.

The results of the study showed that PFAs are there in every tested fish. "Fourteen different PFAS chemicals were detected in the study. Each fish tested had at least one of the 14 chemicals in its body," the study said.

Perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), one kind of 14 PFAS chemicals, was found in every fish tested. "PFOS accounted for 58% (Huron) and 46% (Rouge) of the PFAS content of the fish," the study said.

Erica Bloom, one of the study's co-authors with the Ecology Center, said the findings are sad, according to the Guardian report on Friday. “It just demonstrates how ubiquitous these chemicals are in the environment,” Bloom said.

She pointed out that fishing in these rivers is an important part of life. "And we’re not out here to tell people to stop fishing – but if you’re fishing, here are some things to look out for," she added.

Bloom said it is up to state regulators to protect anglers, and results highlight how agencies are failing to keep pace with new science and regulations around PFAS. She also said it is unclear why state regulators have not updated their advisories, and that fish consumption levels in Michigan should be reviewed and lowered.





