Fire in Madrid nursing home kills two women and injured at least 10

Spanish emergency services said that a fire that broke out in a Madrid nursing home early Sunday (Feb 18) killed two women and injured at least 10 other people.

In a video posted on X, Isabel Casado, who is a supervisor with Madrid's emergency services, said, "The blaze broke out at around 7 am (0600 GMT) at the residence which was home to around 40 people.

She further added that one of the injured, a woman, was in critical condition due to burns while the others needed treatment for smoke inhalation.

As quoted by the news agency AFP, firefighter Jose Luis Castillo said that the fire started in a room on the first floor and the second floor became "flooded with smoke".

"We had to evacuate the residents to a secure place," he added.

Isabel Diaz Ayuso, the head of the regional government of Madrid, said she "deeply regretted the death of two women" at the residence.