Finland claims Turkey has reached decision on NATO bid

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Wednesday (March 15) that Turkey had decided on ratifying Helsinki's NATO bid. The claims came after reports emerged that Ankara's parliament will "highly likely" ratify Finland's NATO accession bid before mid-April.

Niinisto will visit Istanbul this week for the final decision taken by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Finnish President said, "The Turks have hoped that I will be there to receive the answer when they announce the decision. Of course, I accepted the invitation and will go to receive his expression of intent."

"We knew that when Turkish President Erdogan on his part has decided to ratify Finland's NATO membership, he wants to meet and fulfil his promise president to president," Niinisto said in an email to Reuters.

Two Turkish officials told news agency Reuters on Wednesday divulged further details in this matter. One senior Turkish official said that Finland's bid would be approved independently from that of Sweden.

The other official said that the way Finland tackles terrorist organisations, aligns with Turkey's sensitivities and that Helsinki had taken steps in that regard.

Erdogan has also hinted that Turkey could soon ratify Finland's NATO application, allowing the country to join the military alliance, but it will be separated from Sweden.

Erdogan said: "Whatever the process is, the process will function. We will do our part. We will keep our promise. We will meet with the president on Friday and fulfil the promise we made."

After Russia began the invasion of Ukraine last year in February, Sweden and Finland applied to join the trans-Atlantic defence pact. However, both nations faced unexpected hurdles.

To join NATO, all 30 members have to ratify any membership bids. Hungary and Turkey have not given the green light to Finland and Sweden. Ankara said that Stockholm harbours members of terrorist groups, which Sweden denies.

(With inputs from agencies)

