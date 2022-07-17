Filipinos buying books about late Marcos dictator to preserve history

Foreign living Filipinos are buying books about the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos to acquire knowledge about it and in order to preserve his history. His son, Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. takes government following a resounding victory in the May election, hence there is a rush to buy the books which give details of the disastrous 21-year rule of his father. According to the history, it underlines that Jr’s father’s reign had human rights violations, corruption, and thievery but Jr hasn’t admitted to this or apologised, rather said he would make an attempt to rewrite history as he now is in power, CNN reported.

As per the human rights organisations, between the years 1965 and 1986, during the Marcos era, tens and thousands of people were jailed, tortured, and even assassinated for government criticism. Both Marcos Sr. and his wife passed away in 1989 and were found accountable for massive wrongdoing including the theft of an estimated $10 billion tax dollars.

Raissa Robels, a journalist and author of ‘Marcos Martial Law: Never Again,’ said that she received emails from readers all over the world asking her to reissue the book as a depth examination of the victims of the martial law imposed. Robels said, “The book price had nearly doubled and yet the people were buying the book by batches. They weren't just buying one or two. They were buying five or 10 at a time,” CNN reported.

However, in 2020 Marcos Jr made desired to revise the textbook at the time when he was preparing for elections, which documented his parents as a corrupt and brutal regime. After coming into power, the leader asked the world to judge him by his actions and not by what his family did.

