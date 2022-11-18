FIFA World Cup opening ceremony: BTS, Nora Fatehi & others, check deets of complete line-up inside

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 just round the corner the football fans are curious about the line up of music festivals and concerts, which artists will mark their presence or where to watch the live stream if you are not in Qatar. The opening ceremony of Qatar World Cup will take place at Al Bayt Stadium ahead of the opening clash between Qatar versus Ecuador. At the same venue the ball will be kicked of the first game of the World Cup between Qatar and Ecuador as the tournament kicks off. Al Bayt Stadium has a capacity of 60,000 people. The stadium was opened in November 2021.

Is BTS performing?

This year BTS' K-pop superstar Kim Jung Kook will perform during the football tournament’s opening ceremony on November 20. As per a tweet from the band, Jung Kook will also contribute to the World Cup soundtrack. “Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!” BTS had written earlier.

Other entertainers performing in the opening ceremony?

In the line-up is American musical group Black Eyed Peas and Colombian singer J Balvin. Nigerian singer and songwriter Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, and american rapper Lil Baby, who released an official anthem of the World Cup 2022 in late September, will also perform. Indian actress and dancer Nora Fatehi will also feature on FIFA’s single “Light The World”, the latest release of the FIFA World Cup 2022 official soundtrack. UK singer Dua Lipa denied reports of her performing at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, singer Rod Stewart declined the offer of "over $1 million" to perform in Qatar, as per media reports. "I was actually offered a lot of money, over $1 million, to play there 15 months ago," Stewart said while speaking to The Sunday Times. "I turned it down. It's not right to go," he added. Last FIFA World Cup was hosted by Russia in 2018 where popular personalities like Will Smith, Robbie Williams and Aida Garifullina held their performances.

Where to watch?

If you are from India you can watch the opening ceremony on TV at Sports 18 or live stream at Voot and JioCinema app. For United States, viewers can watch FIFA World Cup on FOX, Telemundo and live Stream on fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

In Canada, fans can see FIFA on CTV, TSN and the live stream on fuboTV, TSN app. United Kingdom viewers can switch on BBC One and see the Live Stream on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website. Turn on SBS channel if you are in Australia and live stream can be seen on SBS on demand. New Zealand viewers can get on Sky Sports and check out the Live Stream on Sky Sport.

Malaysia TV channels such as RTM, Astro can be tuned into while live stream is available on Astro Go. In Singapore, viewers can checkout Mediacorp Channel 5 and get the live stream from StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV. Moreover, for Hong Kong, one can get on BeIN Sports, ITV; or check the Live Stream on Now TV, ViuTV. Apart from this, there will be dozens of more music concerts lined up for the duration of the world cup for the football fans.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE