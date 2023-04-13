Fellow tech exec arrested for Cash App founder Bob Lee fatal stabbing: Report

San Francisco police have arrested a tech executive in connection with fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, media reports said. Bob Lee was stabbed on April 4 and soon passed away after being rushed to San Francisco General Hospital. He was stabbed in Rincon Hill neighbourhood of the city.

The Mission Local news site said that the arrest was made in Emeryville, a city in the Bay Area. Citing police sources, the news outlet said that the tech executive was known to Lee and was in the same car during early hours of April 4. The suspect reportedly stabbed Lee outside the car after a fight broke out.

Lee was found stabbed outside a luxury high-rise. The footage of wounded Lee, limping around before crashing to ground was recorded in security video.

Lee reportedly tried to stop a passing motorbike rider for help but the rider fled. Lee called emergency number 911 at 2:34 am and said "someone stabbed me".

The police arrived in six minutes and Lee was taken to hospital where he passed away shortly.

San Francisco police have not made identity of the arrested tech executive public.

Lee's killing had hit headlines and was taken up by tech personalities like Elon Musk who decried drug-fuelled crime in San Francisco. But media reports suggest mugging was not a motive behind Lee's stabbing.



(With inputs from agencies)

