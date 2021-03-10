FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect

The FBI has released new images of the man suspected of placing homemade pipe bombs in Washington on January 5 -- the night before the assault on the US Capitol.

The video, published on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's official YouTube channel, shows several angles of surveillance footage of the suspect as he walks along streets in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of the city.

The agency has released these images with an intention of gathering more information about him. The man's face is obscured by glasses and a mask as he carries a bag in one hand. He can, however, seen dressed in dark pants, a light-colored hoodie and gloves.

The FBI had already released still photos of the suspect -- including ones that showed identifying details of his Nike sneakers -- offering $100,000 for any information leading to his arrest.

The man is suspected of planting the homemade bombs near the headquarters of both the Republican and Democratic parties, which are near the Capitol.

The bombs never detonated and may have been placed as a distraction to keep police away when a pro-Trump mob breached the building where lawmakers were voting to certify Joe Biden's election victory.

Five people died in the course of the Capitol attack January 6, and more than 300 people have been arrested for their participation so far, including some charged with conspiracy. On Tuesday, the deployment of National Guard troops sent to protect the Capitol since the attack was extended until May, with numbers cut by half to 2,300.

