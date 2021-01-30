Fauci says UK coronavirus variant to become more dominant in US by March

Top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Friday expressed concerns about variants of the coronavirus now appearing in the US, and said that the more highly contagious UK variant, known as B.1.1.7, would likely become dominant in the US by March.

"The projection that is made with regard to the UK [variant] is that by the end of March, the beginning of April it actually will become more dominant in this country," Fauci said speaking to reporters on Friday.

Fauci said that it is not yet clear whether the South African coronavirus strain, considered to be more infections than the original strain, will eventually dominate in the United States.

The UK coronavirus variant is currently present in at least 28 US states and has been identified in more than 315 patients, according to Fauci.

The United States will likely start vaccinating children by late spring or early summer as studies are underway to test the safety and effectiveness of Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Moderna Inc's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccines in children under 16.

"Over the next couple of months, we will be doing trials in an age de-escalation manner so that hopefully by the time we get to the late spring and early summer we will have children being able to be vaccinated according to the FDA guidance," Fauci said, speaking at a White House press briefing.

UK public health officials in December announced the emergence of the new coronavirus strain that is believed to be up to 70 per cent more transmissible.

The new strain was first discovered in southeast England in September and subsequently spread rapidly throughout the United Kingdom and continental Europe.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden said on Friday that Congress needs to take immediate action on his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal, adding that most economists believe additional economic stimulus is needed.

"We have to act now," Biden told reporters at the White House, adding there is "overwhelming belief among economists that action is needed on stimulus."

Biden spoke as Democrats who lead the US Senate and House of Representatives prepared to take the first steps next week toward delivering fresh assistance to Americans and businesses reeling from a pandemic that has killed more than 433,000 people.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said many are at risk of losing businesses without help and echoed Biden's calls to "act now" to pass economic relief for millions of Americans.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi predicted on Thursday that both chambers of Congress would be ready to move forward through reconciliation by the end of next week.