/Far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast wins Chile's presidential election. Who is he?

Jose Antonio Kast's win in Chile's presidential election represents a sharp break from the political coalitions that have dominated the country for over three decades, ever since the return to democracy in 1990. His win marks the first time in Chile's post-dictatorship history that a far-right figure will lead the country. This shift comes in the context of a region increasingly open to hardline stances on issues like national security, borders, and economic policy.

Third time's a charm for Jose Antonio Kast

Kast’s success followed two previous unsuccessful attempts at the presidency, and it was built on years of political persistence. In 2021, when he lost to Gabriel Boric, the political climate was focused on social justice, inequality, and constitutional reform. At the time, his emphasis on strict law enforcement and conservative values appeared out of sync with an electorate demanding progressive change.

However, four years later, the political environment had changed. In a runoff election, Kast secured about 58% of the vote, defeating Jeannette Jara, the candidate of the centre-left coalition, who gained only 41%. While Chile remains one of the safest countries in Latin America, concerns about rising crime, gang violence, and migration have sparked public anxiety. These factors, combined with economic slowdowns, contributed to Kast’s ability to appeal to a range of voters.

Who is Jose Antonio Kast?

Born in Santiago and raised in a large family, Kast grew up in Paine, a town south of the capital, where his German immigrant parents ran a successful sausage business. After studying law at Chile’s Catholic University, Kast entered politics early and, over decades, built a reputation for discipline and determination. Although his legislative track record was modest, he gained significant attention for his staunch conservative views.

A devout Catholic with nine children, Kast holds firm positions on social issues, including opposing abortion under any circumstances, even in cases of rape. He has also expressed opposition to divorce, same-sex marriage, and euthanasia, though he toned down these topics during his latest presidential campaign, recognizing that public opinion largely favors maintaining existing reproductive rights.

Initially a member of the Independent Democratic Union (UDI), Kast grew disillusioned with the party’s more moderate stance and, in 2016, founded the Republican Party. This marked a shift toward a more hardline approach to issues like national identity, law enforcement, and family values. His first presidential bid as an independent in 2017 ended with a small share of the vote, but his second attempt in 2021 saw a significant surge in support as issues like crime and migration gained national attention.

In the 2025 election, Kast focused his campaign primarily on security and migration, avoiding the divisive social issues that had previously been the hallmark of his politics. This helped him broaden his appeal, attracting voters across various social and political groups.

Kast’s controversial links to Pinochet

Kast’s connection to Chile’s military dictatorship remains a highly controversial aspect of his life and career. His father, a former Nazi Party member, fled to Chile after World War II, and Kast’s eldest brother, Miguel, served in the Pinochet regime. Kast himself was politically active during the dictatorship and campaigned for the "yes" vote in the 1988 referendum that sought to extend Pinochet’s rule. Although Kast has distanced himself from some aspects of his family’s history, his admiration for Pinochet’s authoritarian policies has led to significant criticism from human rights organizations and political opponents.

Kast's stance on security and migration

Security was the dominant theme of Kast’s presidential campaign. He promised a tough crackdown on crime, pledging to expand police and military powers, including legal protections for officers using force. He also proposed the construction of more high-security prisons and harsher conditions for detainees to disrupt organised crime networks. Drawing inspiration from El Salvador’s aggressive tactics against gangs, Kast promised a more militarized approach to law enforcement.

Migration was another central issue in Kast’s platform. He vowed to deport hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants, primarily from Venezuela, and proposed creating a special police force modeled after the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He also called for building physical barriers, including walls and ditches, along Chile’s northern border to curb illegal immigration. Kast's rhetoric on immigration often targeted political opponents, accusing them of intentionally leaving the borders open and allowing crime to flourish.

What the win for Kast means for Chile?