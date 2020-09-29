Famed wine regions in California destroyed by wildfires; thousands flee

Tens of thousands of Californians fled their homes in the Napa and Sonoma wine regions in the face of wildfires, as a new blaze in the north of the state killed three people.

To this end, some of Napa Valley's best-known vineyards were consumed by an out-of-control blaze that raced through more than 35,000 acres (14,000 hectares), according to state fire agency Cal Fire.

Celebrated wineries such as Chateau Boswell and part of Castello di Amorosa went up in smoke.

There was also a "significant loss" of buildings on the fringes of Santa Rosa -- neighbouring Sonoma County's largest town -- said fire chief Tony Gossner.

Around 200 miles (320 kilometers) north, three people perished in a "very fast-moving, very fluid, very hot" fire in Shasta County, said Sheriff Eric Magrini.

The fires prompted authorities to order more than 35,000 residents to evacuate, with thousands more poised to flee, as "explosive fire growth" burnt through dry vegetation and difficult mountainous terrain, officials said.

The causes of the fires are still being investigated.

Calistoga, a picturesque community at the top of the Napa Valley known for hot springs and as a launchpad for wine tours, has largely been evacuated.

California governor Gavin Newsom -- who blames the severity of recent blazes on climate change -- said winds were expected to stabilise overnight, which should help firefighters.

The new conflagrations come during a record season, with five of the state's six biggest wildfires in history currently burning.

The Zogg Fire, which has already torn through more than 30,000 acres, is expected to merge with the 900,000-acre August Complex fire.

Evacuations have been complicated by the coronavirus, which has hit the Golden State hard. Hotels and university accommodation are being used as alternatives to mass shelters.