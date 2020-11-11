Fake coronavirus negative certificates being sold on the black market to tourists

Tourists are buying fake COVID-19 test results on the black market to travel as airlines are now requiring proof of a negative coronavirus test before passengers can board a plan to certain countries.

Forged negative coronavirus tests have already been reported in France, Brazil and the UK.

However, it is unlikely that a high number of travellers would be able to use fake test results because protocols are becoming high tech, according to a report from The Washington Post.

“With global coronavirus cases rising, many countries are now requiring negative coronavirus test results for entry, but getting a test in time can be difficult for travellers,” reports The Washington Post.

A small industry of selling false-negative certificates is also cropping up with travellers reportedly ready to cough up $200 for the bogus documents.

Last month four tourists were arrested in Brazil for allegedly falsifying COVID-19 tests in an attempt to reach what some say is the world’s most beautiful beach.

