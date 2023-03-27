Explained | Who are the candidates vying to replace Nicola Sturgeon as Scotland’s next first minister

On Monday, the Scottish National Party will announce the successor of Nicola Sturgeon as the next first minister (FM) following a gruelling contest among the candidates.

Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes have spent weeks trying to convince why they are suitable to head the SNP and, what will be their priorities as the next first minister.

It was one of the most bitterly contested leadership runs, which was laced with bitter clashes between candidates, in-fighting and the sudden resignation of the party’s chief executive and Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, following controversy over the transparency of SNP membership numbers.

The results of the two-week online ballot will be revealed in Edinburgh at 2 pm (local time) on Monday. The new SNP leader will then face a vote in Holyrood on Tuesday to appoint them as the new FM. The final ceremonial moment will take place on Wednesday when they are sworn in at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

The race to choose the next leader was necessitated after Sturgeon’s shocking resignation. She had spent eight years in Scotland’s highest office, and was the longest-serving leader of the devolved government.

While announcing her resignation, Sturgeon insisted that her decision was not in response to the "latest period of pressure", which has included controversies over gender reforms, trans prisoners and the strategy for independence.

Sturgeon asserted that she was "not leaving politics" and said that she would continue to fight for Scottish independence.

As all eyes are now on the SNP which will name the next successor on Monday, here’s a look at the candidates who will shape the party’s outlook in the future.

Humza Yousaf

The 37-year-old health secretary is pegged as one of the favourites to clinch the post. He is considered Sturgeon’s preferred choice.

If elected as SNP leader and First Minister, Humza Yousaf will make history as Scotland’s first Muslim and South Asian origin first minister.

In 2012, Yousaf became the first Scottish Asian and Muslim to be appointed as a minister to the Scottish Government after the then first minister Alex Salmond appointed him as the Minister for External Affairs and International Development.

In 2018, Yousaf was promoted to become the Cabinet Secretary for Justice. One of his flagship policies was the Hate Crime Bill which would streamline existing legislation as well as add additional protections for persecuted minorities.

In May 2021, Yousaf was appointed as the Scotland's Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, and was responsible for the country’s response to COVID-19.

His role as the health secretary was widely praised for the country’s response to the Covid crisis.

In 2018, he was appointed as Cabinet Secretary for Justice. He introduced the Hate Crime Bill, which caused controversy among opposition parties.

Yousaf is considered the most socially progressive candidate out of the leading contenders and a poster child for British multiculturalism

He was born on April 7, 1985, in Glasgow, Scotland. His grandfather moved to Scotland in 1962 from Mian Channu in Punjab, Pakistan, without knowing a word of English.

His grandfather “couldn’t have imagined, not in his wildest dreams, that his grandson would be running to be the first minister of Scotland,” he said. Yousaf’s mother, also of South Asian descent, emigrated to Scotland from Kenya.

Kate Forbes

Kate Forbes, a devout Christian, is the country’s current Finance Secretary.

She was elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2016 and is on maternity leave after giving birth to her first child, according to the Evening Standard newspaper.

The 32-year-old became the first woman to present the Scottish government’s budget, only hours after her predecessor, Derek Mackay, quit in 2020.

She recently courted controversy after she expressed her views against same-sex marriage and for her remarks that having children outside of marriage “would be wrong according to my faith".

Her views drew a massive backlash among LGBT+ members, causing some prominent supporters to distance themselves from her campaign. These included Scottish Deputy First Minister John Swinney, who said he “profoundly disagrees with the views of Kate Forbes”.

However, while contesting for the next first minister, Forbes promised to protect the rights of everybody in Scotland, “particularly minorities”.

If she wins the race, she would be the youngest SNP leader.

Ash Regan

Ash Regan has been a Member of Scottish Parliament from Edinburgh Eastern since 2016. She is the only candidate to not currently hold a Cabinet role, although she has previously been the minister for community safety.

Considered an occasional party rebel, Regan had resigned from the Scottish government in protest against the gender recognition reform bill. She has stated her “firm support” for equal marriage and brought in former Alba candidate, Kirk Torrance, to join her leadership election team.

She is considered the rank outsider and has said during the campaign that the SNP has “lost its way".

