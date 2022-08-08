Explained: What's causing the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza?

The biggest incident of cross-border fighting since a 11-day war between Israel and Hamas last year occurred on Saturday as Israeli soldiers and Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip exchanged fire.

Eleven people have been killed by Israeli airstrikes, including a senior commander from the militant organisation Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which is supported by Iran.

Numerous rocket attacks by militants on Israeli cities and villages have disrupted daily life for hundreds of thousands of Israelis.

Here is a look at the most recent escalation of violence:

IN HAMAS’ SHADOW

The smaller of the two main Palestinian militant organisations in the Gaza Strip, Islamic Jihad, is considerably outnumbered by the prevailing Hamas organisation. However, it has direct Iranian financial and military support, which has become the impetus behind its rocket assaults and other conflicts with Israel.

Because it is in charge of managing the day-to-day operations of the poor area, Hamas, which took over administration of Gaza in 2007 from the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority, frequently faces restrictions on its ability to take action. Islamic Jihad, which has emerged as the more violent faction and occasionally even challenges Hamas' control, has no such responsibilities.

In order to create an Islamic Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza, and all of what is currently Israel, the organisation was created in 1981. The European Union, the United States State Department, and other governments have labelled it as a terrorist group. Islamic Jihad, like Hamas, is committed to destroying Israel.

THE RELATIONSHIP TO IRAN

Iran, a longtime adversary of Israel, provides Islamic Jihad with money, training, and other resources, but the majority of the group's weaponry are domestically made. It has recently created an arsenal comparable to Hamas's, complete with longer-range missiles that can reach Tel Aviv, the capital of central Israel. Although no rockets appear to have reached the area, air raid sirens went off on Friday in the suburbs to the south of Tel Aviv.

Islamic Jihad has leadership in Beirut and Damascus as well as its home stronghold of Gaza, where it maintains close links with Iranian authorities.

The group's main leader, Ziad al-Nakhalah, was in Tehran meeting with Iranian officials on Friday as Israel started its offensive in Gaza.

AIMING AT COMMANDERS

Israel has already assassinated leaders of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza. Taiseer al-Jabari, the commander it murdered on Friday, took the place of Bahaa Abu el-Atta, who was killed by Israel in a strike in 2019. Since the 2014 war in the Gaza Strip, his killing marked the first prominent assassination of an Islamic Jihad leader by Israel.

Al-Jabari, 50, was a part of the "military council," Islamic Jihad's governing body in Gaza. During the 2021 war, he oversaw the militant Islamic Jihad activity in Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip. Israel said that he was getting ready to attack Israel with anti-tank missiles.

His demise followed Israel's earlier this week arrest of a prominent Islamic Jihad commander in the West Bank. Senior Islamic Jihad official in the northern West Bank, Bassam al-Saadi, is 62 years old. Al-Saadi reportedly worked to increase the group's capabilities and reach in the West Bank, according to Israeli media.

Al-Saadi was an active member of the Islamic Jihad and was imprisoned in Israel for a total of 15 years across several terms. In two separate occurrences in 2002, Israel executed two of his sons who were also Islamic Jihad members. The same year, a major battle in the West Bank city of Jenin resulted in the destruction of his home.

Zvika Haimovich, the former commander of the Israeli military's air defence unit, warned that hitting the commanders would have an instant impact on the entire organisation.

It immediately causes a major snarl within the Jihad.

A COMPREHENSIVE HARMONY

Hamas has engaged in four conflicts with Israel since assuming power in 2007, frequently with the assistance of fighters from Islamic Jihad. The border has been mostly calm since last year's 11-day war, with the exception of a flare-up earlier this year. Hamas also seems to be staying out of this latest conflict, which may prevent it from turning into a full-scale war.

While Hamas upholds the cease-fire, Islamic Jihad terrorists have challenged Hamas by shooting rockets, frequently without claiming responsibility, to increase its profile among Palestinians. Israel blames Hamas for all rocket fire that originates in Gaza.

Hamas must choose between quelling Islamic Jihad's attacks on Israel and avoiding the wrath of Palestinians if it retaliates against the organisation. Hamas will have the final word on how long and how ferocious this round of combat lasts, just like in previous flare-ups.

CARETAKER LEADER

Israel is currently engaged in a lengthy political crisis that will force Israelis to cast ballots for the sixth time in less than four years this fall as a result of the war.

After the politically diverse government he assisted in forming fell apart and the new elections were called, caretaker leader Yair Lapid assumed control earlier this summer.

Lapid, a centrist author and former TV host, lacks the security experience that many Israelis believe is necessary for leadership. His political future may be determined by the ongoing conflict; it may improve if he can establish himself as a capable commander, or it may suffer with a protracted operation as Israelis try to enjoy the remaining few weeks of summer.

Lapid aspires to defeat security hawk and current corruption trial defendant Benjamin Netanyahu in the upcoming election.

