Explained | What is the national security trial against Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong’s pro-democracy media mogul?

In a courtroom drama with profound implications, pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai has embarked on a high-stakes trial in Hong Kong. Facing charges of breaching national security and colluding with foreign forces, the 76-year-old entrepreneur and vocal critic of Beijing denies all accusations.

His imprisonment since December 2020 and the potential for a life sentence if found guilty have turned this trial into a focal point of international concern, casting a spotlight on the erosion of democratic values in the semi-autonomous region.

Background: The national security law and Lai's detention

Lai's arrest unfolded under the shadow of the National Security Law (NSL), imposed by Beijing in 2020 in response to Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests.

This legislation, widely criticised for suppressing dissent, frames Lai's actions as a threat to China's security.

The self-made millionaire and founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper has been held in solitary confinement for three years.

Global outcry and judicial independence

Lai's case has triggered an international outcry, prompting concerns about Beijing's tightening grip on Hong Kong and the erosion of the city's judicial independence.

The trial's delayed commencement, pushed back by a year, heightens the anticipation surrounding this landmark legal proceeding.

More than 250 activists, lawmakers, and protesters detained under NSL and sedition charges are closely watching, recognising the trial's potential to set a precedent for Hong Kong's legal landscape.

Trial dynamics

The trial is projected to last approximately 80 days, presenting a prolonged legal battle. As Lai appeared in court flanked by prison guards and before three judges, his physical condition, notably thinner than in earlier hearings, raised concerns about his well-being.

Despite the gravity of the charges, Lai greeted relatives with a smile and a wave, showcasing a demeanour that contrasts with the weight of the accusations against him.

Lai's international legal team contends that he has been denied his right to a fair hearing. Beijing's interference in the legal process includes barring him from appointing a UK lawyer.

Furthermore, the trial is conducted by judges handpicked by Hong Kong's leader, amplifying concerns about the impartiality of the proceedings. This aspect of Lai's case has drawn attention from the US and the UK, both calling for his release.

Sedition charge and Apple Daily's closure

In addition to the National Security Law (NSL) charges, Jimmy Lai confronts a sedition charge linked to his tweets, interviews, and articles published in Apple Daily.

This prominent Chinese-language tabloid, renowned for its unwavering criticism of Beijing, faced severe consequences in June 2021.

As its assets were frozen, offices raided, and top editors arrested, the newspaper ultimately closed its doors.

The shuttering of Apple Daily marked the end of what many considered Hong Kong's last independent newspaper, evoking widespread mourning among Hong Kongers.

The closure of Apple Daily symbolises a critical juncture in the ongoing struggle for journalistic independence in Hong Kong, amplifying concerns about the erosion of free press rights under the increasing influence of mainland China.

Born in Guangzhou, China, in 1947, Lai's trajectory has been marked by adversity and resilience. Fleeing to Hong Kong as a stowaway at the age of 12, he began his career in a garment sweatshop.

Lai's journey from a self-taught English learner to the founder of the international clothing brand Giordano reflects his determination. After the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989, his focus shifted to political activism and media.

Now, Lai's arrest marks a dissident's struggle against an increasingly authoritative regime.

Human Rights Watch has condemned Lai's trial as a "travesty," emphasising the need for concerned governments to press for the charges to be dropped.

The US, along with the UK, has expressed grave concerns over the politically motivated prosecution. The actions of Beijing and Hong Kong authorities are perceived as damaging to press freedom and democratic institutions, with repercussions for Hong Kong's global standing.

China, however, dismisses what it sees as international intervention in Lai's case. The Chinese embassy in the UK labeled the UK's support for Lai as interference, emphasising that the case is already in judicial proceedings.

Lai's trial unfolds on the heels of another significant national security trial against pro-democracy figures known as the Hong Kong 47, with a verdict expected in March. The ongoing crackdown has prompted activists to flee Hong Kong, while local authorities offer bounties for the arrest of exiled activists.

In the crucible of Jimmy Lai's trial, Hong Kong faces a pivotal moment in its quest for democratic ideals. As international scrutiny intensifies, the world watches how the legal proceedings unfold, recognizing the potential ramifications for Hong Kong's future.