EXPLAINED: What is 'China Lied, People Died Act' in US?

Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, China remained silent. According to several reports Chinese officials tried to silence whistleblowers while delaying the release of information regarding the seriousness of the fatal virus spreading within the nation's borders. Now, the United States is increasingly acknowledging these consequential blunders made by China with the help of China Lied, People Died Act. What is it all about?

What is China Lied, People Died Act?

Republican Texas Representative Troy Nehls has introduced a bill that would ban the transfer of federal funds to China until the communist country reimburses the United States for the $4.6 trillion it spent on COVID-19 assistance.

On Thursday, Nehls introduced China Lied, People Died Act, which would make China reimburse the billions of dollars that were spent using money that were granted by Congress to combat the COVID-19 epidemic that began in Wuhan.

According to the former sheriff, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is singlehandedly accountable for the millions of people who have died from COVID-19. The House GOP majority will attempt to have China repay the $4.6 trillion in US coronavirus relief funds, among other things.

Holding China responsible is his top priority this Congress, Nehls said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The Chinese Communist Party is singlehandedly responsible for the loss of a million lives in the United States and causing one of the worst economic disasters in the history of our country."

"With a Republican majority, we will work to force the CCP to pay back the $4.6 trillion in Congressionally appropriated funds, as well as the $16 trillion of American taxpayer dollars that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic," the Texas Republican added.

The China Lied, People Died Act is only one example of Nehls' tough position on the CCP. Earlier last month, the House passed a resolution holding China accountable for the COVID-19 epidemic and demanding that Beijing pay the U.S. $16 trillion for economic losses to Americans.

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, a Republican, co-sponsored the measure with Nehls. The House GOP majority is already prepared to look into the causes of the COVID-19 outbreak when Nehls' bill is introduced.

The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, which will look into the origins of the pandemic that shook the world, was just established by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California.

