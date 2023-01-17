Explained: What are Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial reforms that have sparked massive protests in Israel?

Massive protests erupted in Israel last weekend as thousands of people took to the streets to oppose judicial reforms being rolled out by the right-wing government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Around 100,000 protestors participated in the demonstrations held at Habima Square, while hundreds of people gathered in front of President Isaac Herzog's residence in Jerusalem. Protestors carried posters referring to the Netanyahu government as a government of shame. They accuse the ruling coalition of undermining democracy in Israel by giving the government more say in the appointment of the judges. The reforms will also make it easier for the government to overturn the Supreme Court’s ruling.

What are Netanyahu’s judicial reforms that have sparked protests in Israel?

The right-wing government of Netanyahu wants to establish an artificial majority in the panel that is responsible for appointing judges in the Supreme Court. Currently, there are 9 members on the panel, including two lawyers, two parliamentarians, two cabinet ministers and 3 Supreme Court judges. A minimum majority of 7-2 is required to get a judge appointed as a Supreme Court justice. Netanyahu government wants to completely overhaul this arrangement.

Under the proposed reforms, the panel will be expanded to 11. Under the new regime, one additional cabinet minister and parliamentarian will be seated on the panel. Also, now only one lawyer would be required to sit on the panel while the other person can be any “public figure.” Additionally, the majority mark has been reduced to just six votes, thus, giving the government an absolute majority in the appointment panel.

What is the Netanyahu-led ruling coalition saying to justify the new judicial reforms?

As per right-wing elements in the Netanyahu-led ruling coalition, the reforms are being rolled out to check Supreme Court’s “overreaching”. Member of Knesset from the Religious Zionism party, a part of the ruling coalition, Simcha Rothman argues that unelected officials should never have an upper hand in the appointment of the judges. The Zionist leader wants the will of the people to influence the appointment panel. On the question of the government overturning the court’s rulings, Rothman said that there was no law in Israel that “explicitly allows the High Court to exercise judicial review over legislation.” He stated that radical left-wing politicians and activists are using the current judicial system to enable their judicial activism in the country.

What are the anti-government protesters saying?