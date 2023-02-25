Explained | UN could not prevent Russia-Ukraine war, has it really lost its efficacy

The United Nations was established in 1945 after the end of World War II, to prevent similar wars in future and maintain international peace between nation-states. The message was very clear – the world cannot afford another war.

After 77 years of the establishment of the UN with the hope of maintaining peace in the global order, the imagery of a peaceful future was ruined by the fierce war that broke out between Russia and Ukraine, as the former launched an offensives to seize regions of Eastern Ukraine. The United Nations tried to take steps to bring the situation under control to prevent major humanitarian and environmental devastation.

UN dismisses warnings ahead of war

Weeks before the war broke out, the United States and the United Kingdom had issued warnings to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about Russia's intention to wage war against Ukraine, which were dismissed.

However, when Russian tanks entered the Ukrainian territory violating the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, Guterres was forced to consider the suggestion of paying a visit to Kyiv in a show of solidarity with the war-hit Ukraine and make a diplomatic effort to resolve the conflict between the two countries.

Resolutions, resolutions and resolutions

On March 2, a resolution was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly criticising Russia's “aggression” against Ukraine. Another resolution was adopted by the UN Human Rights Council on March 4 demanding the “swift and verifiable” withdrawal of Russian-backed armed groups and Russian troops from Ukrainian territories.

On March 5, the UN Human Rights Council called for the urgent establishment of an independent international commission of inquiry. The UN General Assembly demanded humanitarian access and civilian protection in Ukraine on March 24 while accusing Russia of creating a “dire” humanitarian situation.

On March 30, three human rights experts were appointed by the UN to investigate how Russia is violating international law in the war. On April 7, another resolution was adopted by the UN General Assembly for the suspension of Russia from the Human Rights Council.

A new resolution was adopted by the UN General Assembly on April 26 asking all the Security Council's five permanent members to justify the use of the veto.

UN's response to Bucha crimes

Bucha, a town in Kyiv's northwest, was seized by the Russian army quickly as they entered through neighbouring Belarus and reached the capital city's gates from where they were eventually forced to retreat.

However, the world was shocked when images of the carnage appeared in the media in April. Roads and pavements were seen littered with bodies of civilians, few had their hands tied behind their backs. Russia was accused of war crimes by Ukraine and the West, but Moscow denied them vehemently and said the images were “fake”.

Reacting to the incident, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet had expressed how horrified she was on seeing images of the dead and graves in Bucha. She had also called for independent and effective investigations into the Bucha war crimes.

The United Nations also continued to express its deepening concerns over the apparent housing of prisoners of war in metal cages in the devastated city of Mariupol and the escalation in sexual crimes.

WATCH | Gravitas: The winner of the Ukraine war

Grain deal – the high point of the UN's involvement in the war

Ukraine, which is the largest exporter of grain in the world, normally supplied 45 million tonnes of grains to the global agricultural market. However, after the invasion by Russia, ships were not able to get safe passage to and from Ukraine which led to the collection of mountains of grains in silos leading to global food crisis.

A Black Sea Grain Initiative was brokered on July 22 by the UN and Turkey which allowed the export of grain from three Ukrainian ports – Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Yuzhny/Pivdennyi.

No recognition of annexed Ukrainian regions

On October 12, 2022, a resolution was passed by the UN General Assembly with a large majority appealing countries to not recognise the four Ukrainian regions – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – seized by Russia, after Moscow did not heed to its demand of reversing course on its “attempted illegal annexation”.

India questions UN's efficacy

India, which has continued to abstain from voting on resolutions of the UN's General Assembly, recently raised questions over the efficacy of the international organisation.

Expressing India's concerns, New Delhi’s envoy to the UN Ruchira Kamboj said, “Has the UN system, and particularly its principal organ, the UN Security Council, based on a 1945-world construct, not been rendered ineffective to address contemporary challenges to global peace and security? Are we anywhere near a possible solution acceptable to both sides?”

With major economies dwindling, nuke threats being exchanged and peace not in sight, the Russia-Ukraine war is becoming a serious threat to the world order and the onus of establishing peace and harmony within nation-states is lying on the shoulders of the UN.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.