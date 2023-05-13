Exclusive: 'Cairo can add value to summit': Top Egyptian official on receiving G20 invitation from New Delhi

India-Egypt relations have been on the upswing. The year started with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi visiting New Delhi as the chief guest for the Republic Day parade as the two sides produced a roadmap for bilateral relations and set the tone for cooperation in areas from “pharma to military industries to security to information technology". Now, in an exclusive conversation with WIONs diplomatic correspondent Siddhant Sibal on the sidelines of the sixth Indian Ocean Conference in Dhaka, Aly Houssam El-Din El-Hefny, secretary general of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs has reflected on the same.

When quizzed about the increased momentum between the two countries, El-Hefny said relations were growing stronger.

"Excellent thing to think of. Obvious that relations had to develop further. Cordial relations. Serious push lately. Sisi's visit important. Political, economic issues, investments, terrorism radicalism, military cooperation. More exercises between the two. Relations getting diversified," said El-Hefny. Military co-operation between the two nations Asked if Egypt was planning to purchase military equipment from New Delhi to strengthen its forces, El-Hefny, who has previously served as the Egyptian ambassador to China, Hungary, Mexico, Belize and Mongolia remained optimistic.

"It is for the military to decide. We have accumulated expertise in the military and there is room for exchange (on military tech)."

Notably, in January, prior to El-Sisi’s attendance at India’s Republic Day celebrations, the two countries held their first-ever military joint exercise in Rajasthan.

With India undertaking the G20 presidency this year and holding the summit later this year, Cairo said it was invited by India because the government in New Delhi believes the African country can add value to the summit.

"Very important, India is of the opinion that Egypt has to be invited because its an important economically developing nation and has a prosperous future. Egypt will add value to the G20 summit. We will be able to attend our experience and analysis with others at the forum."

Egypt is a significant gateway to markets in Africa and Europe. According to India's Ministry of External Affairs, bilateral trade reached a record high of $7.26 billion in 2021–22.

Under former Indian prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Egyptian president Gamal Abdel Nasser, relations between India and Egypt improved, particularly following India's support for Egypt during the 1956 Suez Crisis.