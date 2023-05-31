Ex-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie to announce 2024 presidential bid next week: Report

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is expected to launch a bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination next week, news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday (May 31) citing a person familiar with the matter.

The report also mentioned that Christie will officially launch his campaign at a town hall at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

US-based news outlet CBS News reported that some of his longtime allies of Christie have formed a political action committee, which is known as Tell It Like it Is, in order to support him. The group is focused on reflecting Christie's personality.

Christie advised former president Donald Trump's campaign in 2016 and was seen as a close ally of the former president, he had also run for the top job. However, he later became a vocal critic of the former president in recent months.

The 60-year-old has now called Trump a "coward" and "puppet" of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Several media reports have mentioned that Christie may emerge as the only candidate in the race who will remain critical of Trump, and speak about him regularly as he has done so far.

Since the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters, Christie has slammed Trump multiple times.

He blamed the former president for the Republicans' disappointing showing in the 2022 midterm elections. Christie even urged his party to move on from Trump's baseless claims that the 2020 election was rigged, including in his book "Republican Rescue."

In March, Christie said at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College, "You better have somebody on that stage who can do to him what I did to Marco [Rubio], because that's the only thing that's gonna defeat Donald Trump."

Christie referred to a 2016 debate when he had mocked Sen. Marco Rubio for "memorised 30-second speeches".

He further noted," And that means you have to be fearless, because he will come back, and right at you." What to expect? Now, his nomination is almost certain, but only one per cent of Republicans said he would be their preferred nominee in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted May 9-15.

However, some Republicans would want to bank on his anti-Trump narrative and would support him. But there's a massive chance of alienating Trump's still-powerful base of voters.

Christie was also a candidate for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination but was beaten by eventual nominee Mitt Romney.

(With inputs from agencies)

