Europe's EMA to take final decision on J&J coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday

Europe’s medical regulator, the European Medicines Agency, has said it will announce a decision on the safety of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.

EMA has decided to take a closer look at the side effects of the J&J vaccine shot after reports claimed blood clots as a side effect of the jab.

The US has also temporarily suspended the use of the J&J vaccine in the country due to the same reason.

To review the reports, the EMA “is holding a virtual press briefing on the conclusion of the evaluation of a safety signal with COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen relating to cases of thromboembolic events by EMA's safety committee,” it said in a statement.

This has come a day after the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said it will have to meet again with more information on the reports of side effects. The statement was issued after an hours-long meeting was concluded with no result, citing a lack of information.

It has also been reported that the EU may not renew its contract with AstraZeneca for coronavirus vaccine after a long-existing tiff between the company and the continent over delay in delivery of doses.