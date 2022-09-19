Europe scrambles to secure energy supply as winter approaches

European governments are moving quickly to ensure energy security as winter approaches and Russia continues to squeeze supply of natural gas to the continent. Germany on Monday (September 19) was pressing to secure LNG (liquefied natural gas) contracts with producers in Gulf. Other European countries meanwhile are outlining measures to conserve energy.

Russia has used its position as major provider of gas to exert political pressure on Europe to gain an upper hand in situation in the wake of Ukraine war. Russia faces allegations that it is using gas as weapon but denies it saying that Western sanctions have led to this situation. Europe depends on Russia for 40 per cent of its gas needs. Russia has shut Nord Stream 1, a vital gas pipeline.

Germany said that it is aiming to sign LNG contracts in the UAE. France, Spain and others are making contingency plans to avoid power cuts.

"If everything goes well, savings in Germany are high and we have a bit of luck with the weather, we ... have a chance at getting through the winter comfortably," Economy Minister Robert Habeck said after a tour of a future LNG terminal in northern Germany. He was quote by Reuters.

Germany's RWE said it was "in good and constructive talks" with Qatar about LNG deliveries, before a planned visit by Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the Gulf. Ailing importer Uniper said it had not reached a deal yet.

Germany will also be able to count on gas flowing from France from around Oct. 10, the head of France's CRE energy regulator said, following an announcement by President Emmanuel Macron that the two would help each other with energy supplies.

In France, CRE chief Emmanuelle Wargon said that if energy group EDF's race to repair corrosion-hit nuclear reactors suffers delays, "exceptional" measures this winter could include localised electricity cuts.

"But there will be no gas cuts for households. Never," she told franceinfo broadcaster.

(With inputs from agencies)

