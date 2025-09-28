/Europe preparing for war? Russian threat forces European Union to plan 'drone wall' along border

Continued threats of airspace incursions from Russia in Denmark, Poland and Romania has prompted the European Union to move forward with plans for a drone wall along their borders with Russia and Ukraine. The inaugural meeting of the project chaired by the European Commission on Friday was attended by member states - Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Finland. Ukraine too was a part of the meet.

EU’s defence commissioner, Andrius Kubilius called the move an "immediate priority and core element to protect against incursions from the skies.

"Russia is testing the EU and NATO, and our response must be firm, united and immediate," Kubilius further said after chairing the virtual meeting of 10 countries on Europe’s eastern flank.

How much time will drone wall take to be built?

According to Kubilius, the drone wall could take a year to build and "a detailed conceptual and technical roadmap" on the way ahead will be developed in a meeting to be attended by envoys of the member countries.

EU leaders are expected to discuss the drone wall at a summit in Copenhagen next week, and later again in October when they meet in Brussels.

The drone wall is being seen as part of the broader "Eastern Flank Watch", with the other two being a ground wall and a maritime wall. It's main purpose will be detection and intervention.

It is, however, unclear as to how much time the entire process will take to build the wall. But Kubiliuis sighting analysis done by experts put the estimated time for the completion at one year. Although, he did mention that he was not very convinced of the timeframe given.