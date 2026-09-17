/'Europe and Canada stronger together': Carney ‘welcomes’ EU’s associate membership pitch amid strain in US ties

Hours after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pitched Canada to become the European Union’s first associate member, Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday (Sept 17) welcomed the proposal, saying Canada and the EU share common values and “are stronger together”.

“Canada welcomes this ambition,” Carney told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, referring to the proposal floated a day earlier by von der Leyen. “Canada and Europe should secure our strategic autonomy through deep cooperation in the full range of strategic capabilities.”

Speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, the Canadian prime minister said Canada and the EU were “not fair-weather allies” and did not pursue “zero-sum deals”.

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“We hold common values for which we have always fought, and in whose defence we must always remain vigilant,” he said.

“Canada and Europe are each strong. Europe and Canada are stronger together,” Carney added.

Trump’s pressure drives EU, Canada closer

Carney’s remarks came against the backdrop of growing trade tensions between the United States and both Canada and the European Union. His government has been seeking to diversify Canada’s trade and strengthen partnerships beyond its traditional dependence on the US.

Relations between Ottawa and Washington have deteriorated amid tariff disputes and disagreements over trade. Trump has also repeatedly raised the possibility of making Canada the 51st US state. Last month, he signed an executive order directing the use of the name “Lake America” for Lake Ontario in federal contexts.

Trump has also reacted strongly to the EU’s proposal for closer ties with Canada. He called the idea of Canada becoming an associate member of the bloc “laughable” and warned that Washington could impose “very serious tariffs” or stop trading with Europe if he considered the move a “hostile act”.

The proposal came as Canada and the EU seek to deepen their economic and strategic cooperation amid strained relations with Washington. Von der Leyen presented the idea as part of a broader effort to strengthen cooperation between like-minded democracies.

Carney outlines areas for cooperation

Carney said an EU-Canada partnership should serve as a “beacon for democracies” and should not seek to “dominate others”. He outlined several areas where Ottawa wants to expand cooperation with the bloc.

“Let me take this opportunity to say plainly what Canada proposes,” he said.

“Canada and Europe should secure our strategic autonomy through deep cooperation in the full range of strategic capabilities, including critical minerals, defence industrial capacity, AI and compute, energy security, space and payments.”

Carney also called for the EU and Canada to move towards “seamless digital trade” and expand opportunities for young people from both sides to work and study across the Atlantic.

The Canadian prime minister’s remarks came a day after von der Leyen said she wanted to “open the door” for Canada to become the EU’s first associate member. The proposed status would require further discussions within the bloc, as there is currently no established EU treaty framework for an “associate member” category.