EU warns of new sanctions if Belarus hosts Russian nukes

European Union threatened to impose sanctions on Belarus on Sunday (March 26) in what may be first major pushback from the West against Russian plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in the country. EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said this in no uncertain terms.

"Belarus hosting Russian nuclear weapons would mean an irresponsible escalation and threat to European security. Belarus can still stop it, it is their choice. The EU stands ready to respond with further sanctions," he tweeted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin himseld announced on Saturday that Russia plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. Belarusian regime led by President Lukashenko is a strong ally of Russia.

Tactical nuclear weapons are aimed at gaining decisive advantage in a local battlefield as opposed to 'strategic' nuclear weapons which have capacity to flatten entire cities in one go.

Putin said that the planned deployment was similar to moves from the US, which stores such weapons in bases across Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey, an analogy western allies called "misleading".

Prior to EU's declaration of sanctions, West's response to Putin's announcement has been relatively low-key.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry accused Russia of breaching its obligations, and of undermining the "nuclear disarmament architecture and the international security system in general".

It called on "all members of the international community to convey to the criminal Putin regime the categorical unacceptability of its latest.

(With inputs from agencies)

