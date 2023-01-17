EU parliament initiates process to remove immunity of two MEPs

The formal procedure to lift the immunity of two more MEPs suspected of being involved in the Qatar corruption scandal has been initiated by the European Parliament. Socialist members Marc Tarabella from Belgium and Andrea Cozzolino from Italy are the ones in the firing line for whom European Parliament President Roberta Metsola started the process in Strasbourg on Monday.

"I have received requests from the competent authorities in Belgium for the parliamentary immunities of Mr. Andrea Cozzolino and Mr. Marc Tarabella to be waived. These requests have been referred to the Committee on Legal Affairs," she told MEPs.

Cozzolino used to be the chair of the parliament’s delegation working with the Maghreb region till a few days back. The group includes Morocco, which is one of the countries allegedly involved in the scandal as part of which Qatar and Morocco apparently offered cash to some MEPs to influence decision-making in the EU.

Meanwhile, Tarabella was once the vice-chair of the delegation responsible for Arab Peninsula relations, including with Qatar. Recently it was revealed that he failed to declare a trip to Qatar in 2020

Both of them have denied any wrongdoing in the scandal.

It was also just revealed that Tarabella travelled to Qatar in 2020 and failed to declare the trip which was actually paid for by Qatar, a breach of European Parliament's rules.

The two MEPs will now get a chance to make their case following which the issue will go to a final vote in February by all lawmakers and will pass in all likelihood.

If the process is successful, the Belgian authorities will be able to question the two suspects and bring any charges against them.

The matter, dubbed as Qatargate, gained limelight when Greek MEP Eva Kaili was accused of accepting large sums of money to push policy making in favour of Doha and Morocco in the European Parliament. She and three other MEPs have been arrested in the matter. Kaili was suspended as Vice-President of the EU Parliament after being charged.

