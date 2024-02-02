EU members reach landmark deal on Artificial Intelligence Act even as Paris, Berlin remain skeptical

The member nations of the European Union (EU) on Friday (Feb 2) unanimously agreed to the provisions of the bloc’s Artificial Intelligence Act, marking a significant step towards formally regulating the fast-evolving AI space. The nations reached the deal overcoming reservations from some nations, especially from France, Germany, Austria and Italy. The approval came after tedious negotiations between representatives of the Council, members of the European Parliament and European Commission officials.

What is the EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act?

The act revolves around regulating the advanced, rapidly evolving space of Artificial Intelligence. It burdens the AI companies with obligations related to privacy, transparency and stress-testing.

The act aims at banning the use of AI in certain areas, mostly on use cases considered high-risk.

However, the strict provisions have also stoked fears among observers regarding the slowing down of AI innovation in the EU nations, which could give rival firms in the US and China an edge.

With the AI Act, the EU is one of the first blocs to lay down AI regulations, even as G7 and OECD fail to reach consensus, with most of them resorting to following voluntary guidelines and codes of practice.

Apprehensions raised by Germany, France and others

Earlier, the bloc’s top economies, including Germany and France, had hinted that they could throw a spanner in the works of the AI Act. Austria had reservations regarding data protection provisions while Germany and France feared the burden of regulation could weigh down the bloc’s budding AI champions, such as France’s Mistral and Germany’s Aleph Alpha.

Making things worse, even the EU parliament was debating provisions regarding facial recognition rules in the AI Act, with some hawks like MEP Svenja Hahn threatening to derail the talks.

How were the apprehensions addressed?

Thanks to the EU’s charm offensive, the concerns were addressed by announcing the creation of the EU’s Artificial Intelligence Office — a body tasked with enforcing the AI Act.

The EU Commission is believed to have promised Germany, France and Austria to address all of their concerns before making formal declarations.

What next?

The act would require approval from EU parliament, and a plenary vote is expected in April.

Some hawkish lawmakers might still try to derail the process.