EU Chief announces allocation of up to 137bn euros in funds for Poland

Poland is set to receive access to a total of 137 billion euros ($148 billion) in European Union funds, as the new government in Warsaw initiates reforms aimed at restoring judicial independence, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday (Feb 23).

The release of these funds fulfills a campaign promise made by Prime Minister Donald Tusk's pro-European coalition government, providing a much-needed economic boost.

The funds come at a critical time for Poland, grappling with the economic repercussions of the war in Ukraine and facing challenges due to the weakness of its major trading partner, Germany.

Ursula von der Leyen conveyed the positive development, revealing that the decisions on releasing the 137 billion euros for Poland would be expedited to the following week.

Out of the total amount, approximately 60 billion euros will be allocated to assist Poland in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and transitioning towards sustainable energy sources.

Additionally, Warsaw will have access to around 76.5 billion euros in cohesion funds, specifically aimed at improving living standards in the European Union's economically disadvantaged member states.

Prime Minister Tusk assured that Poland will utilise these funds effectively. A significant portion, one and a half billion euros, will be directed towards supporting Polish farmers, who have been engaged in nationwide protests in recent weeks.

The preceding government, led by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, had strained relations with the EU due to controversial reforms that were criticised for increasing political influence over the judiciary.

In response, Brussels had blocked Poland's access to these funds, conditioning their release on meeting specific milestones related to judicial independence.