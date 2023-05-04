Erdogan's opposition Kilicdaroglu promises democracy and peace in Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who has the support of a six-party opposition alliance, said that if he comes into power, he will bring democracy and freedom to the country.

"The youth want democracy. They don't want the police to come to their doors early in the morning just because they tweeted,” he said while speaking to BBC.

Kilicdaroglu is the main rival leader of Erdogan in elections scheduled on May 14 and has clinched a narrow lead in the opinion polls. Presently, the citizens of Turkey can be imprisoned for "insulting the president" in Turkey.

"I am telling young people they can criticise me freely. I will make sure they have this right," announced the 74-year-old leader, who heads the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

Some supporters of Kilicdaroglu fear for his safety but the leader says that it comes with the path he has chosen in life.

"Being in politics in Turkey means choosing a life with risks. I will walk my path whatever Erdogan and his allies do. They can't put me off. They can't scare me. I made a promise to this nation,” Kilicdaroglu said.

Earlier, President Erdogan mocked his opposition stating that he "couldn't even herd a sheep".

Speaking about what would happen if Erdogan is defeated in the elections, Kilicdaroglu said, "We will retire him, and send him to his corner. He will step back quietly. No one should have any concerns about it."

Media reports suggest that the if the Turkish leader faces a defeat, he may dispute the result. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu had already warned the vote will be "a coup attempt by the West".

Kilicdaroglu said that the opposition parties will remain vigilant, and will neither trust the president, "nor his Supreme Election Council nor his judges".

WATCH | Turkey Elections 2023: How Turkish diaspora will become kingmaker "By having more than one observer in all the polling stations, we want to ensure that votes are cast correctly, securely, and the counting is done properly. We have been taking precautions to achieve this, working hard for a year and a half,” he added.

Kilicdaroglu has also been witnessing a surge in support from the citizens. Oguz, aged 15, while participating in his rally said, "He is a good person, and he sees the future positively. If he becomes president our economy will rise up, and we will rise up."

"We want to become a part of the civilised world. We want free media and complete judicial independence. Erdogan does not think that way. He wants to be more authoritarian. The difference between us and Erdogan is the difference between black and white,” he added.

