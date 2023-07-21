Erdogan says talks with Putin could lead to restoration of Black Sea grain initiative

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan released a statement saying that his planned talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin could lead to the restoration of the Black Sea grain deal. He then further urged Western countries to consider Russia's demands, Turkish broadcasters reported on Friday.

"The termination of the Black Sea grain deal will have a series of consequences, ranging from the increase in global food prices to scarcity in certain regions and, potentially, leading to new waves of migration," Erdogan told reporters on a flight returning from a trip to Gulf countries and northern Cyprus.

"I believe that by thoroughly discussing the matter with President Putin, we can ensure the continuation of this humanitarian effort," Erdogan added.

This week, Russia quit a deal that was orchestrated by the United Nations and Turkey, which allowed the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain for the past year and repealed guarantees of secure navigation. Since then, no ships have cruised from Ukrainian ports.

Moscow released a statement saying that it will return to the deal only if its demands are met for easier access to its own food and fertiliser exports to world markets. As per the Western countries, Russia has had no trouble selling food, which is exempt from financial sanctions.

"We are aware that President Putin also has certain expectations from Western countries, and it is crucial for these countries to take action in this regard," Erdogan said.

Further, the Turkish president repeated his remarks saying that he hoped Putin would visit Turkey in August.

"I believe that, without prolonging the process, we will ensure the continuation of the Black Sea grain initiative."

Also read: Thailand reformist party to support coalition partner candidate after Prime Minister vote defeat

Kremlin says Ukraine's actions pose danger to civilian shipping in the Black Sea

On Friday, the Kremlin released a statement saying that Ukraine's "unpredictable" actions pose a danger to civilian shipping in the Black Sea.

It further condemned Kyiv for carrying out "terrorist attacks" in the area.

Earlier this week, Russia said that this week all the ships that were heading to Ukraine's Black Sea ports could be considered military targets and that their flag countries parties to the conflict on the Ukrainian side, after it annulled their security guarantees by pulling back from the Black Sea grain deal.

"Unpredictable actions and, moreover, the involvement of the Kyiv regime in terrorist acts certainly potentially create a threat in this area," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

On being asked if ships carrying Russian oil and other goods from Russia's Black Sea ports were at risk, Peskov told reporters that government departments would take a decision.

"The situation is being analysed, and our responsible agencies will develop appropriate recommendations to minimise the danger," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE