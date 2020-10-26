Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods over Macron's stance against radical Islam

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Monday called on his countrymen to boycott French goods as relations between the NATO allies deteriorated over Paris's hardened stance against radical Islam.

"As it has been said in France, 'don't buy Turkish-labelled goods', I call on my people here. Never give credit to French-labelled goods, don't buy them," Erdogan said during a televised speech in Ankara.

This comes after retail co-ops in Kuwait on Monday boycottied French products.

France's foreign ministry confirmed that several Middle Eastern nations are calling for a boycott of their products, especially related to food and demonstrating against Paris over Prophet's cartoons, as reported by news agency Reuters.

The relations between Muslim nations and Paris took a hit after beheading of a French teacher by an extremist as he showed the caricatures of Prophet Mohammad in a class.

The incident was sharply condemned by French President Emmanuel Macron, as he affirmed that the nation would "not give up cartoons". He also said Samuel Paty, the deceased teacher, "was killed because Islamists want our future".