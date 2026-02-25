/Epstein survivors attend Trump’s State of the Union address 2026 as Democrats Spotlight Files

Victims of the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein were among the hundreds of guests watching the US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer invited at least a dozen of the Epstein survivors to attend the US Presdint's joint congressional address. This includes the family of Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide in 2025. This is to draw attention to the disgraced sex-trafficker and his relation to Donald Trump.

Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Suhas Subramanyam of Virginia invited Sky and Amanda Roberts, the brother and sister-in-law of the late Virginia Roberts Giuffre. They were watching the speech from the gallery overlooking the floor. A seat in the chamber was left open for Giuffre, who died by suicide last year. Robert Garcia, a Democrat from California, invited Annie Farmer, who has testified in court about how she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Democratic lawmaker Ro Khanna, one of the authors of the Epstein Transparency Act, invited Haley Robson, an Epstein survivor who was trafficked to Epstein's guests while she was 16. “Haley’s courageous fight is proof that this isn’t about politics, it’s about exposing America’s two-tiered system of justice and bringing accountability to the Epstein class involved in the horrific abuse of young girls," said Ro Khanna.

Epstein survivors have been critical of the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files. While some have accused the Department of Justice of deliberately withholding information and not doing enough to prosecute potential accomplices of Epstein. While some have also charged the Justice Department with violating their rights by failing to redact their names from the files.

“Trump campaigned on releasing the files, but now, one year into his presidency, he calls them a hoax. Shame on him. He says the American people need to move on,” said Schumer at a press conference on Tuesday. Schumer, looking at the survivors sitting behind him, said, “We're not moving on, are we? … When President Trump looks into the crowd tonight to give his speech, he will also look into the faces of the survivors behind me."