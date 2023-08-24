Envoys of Egypt, UAE, Argentina and Ethiopia applaud BRICS expansion, recognise India's integral role

The announcement of expansion of the BRICS grouping to include Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been met with a chorus of enthusiasm from ambassadors representing many of these nations in India.

The historic announcement was made during the 15th BRICS Summit hosted by South Africa in Johannesburg on Thursday and will see these countries becoming full member of the grouping from January 1, 2024.

Ambassadors from these nations spoke to WION to extend their heartfelt gratitude to India for its instrumental support.

Egypt’s Ambassador Wael Mohamed Awad Hamed said, "We appreciate the confidence of India and all BRICS member states with whom we share robust relations for their clear message of support to Egypt’s membership in the gathering."

He eloquently highlighted the significance of the decision to expand BRICS, saying that "the decision to expand BRICS to reflect a wider and more diverse base is a clear expression that the world needs to hear the voice of the global South."

Speaking further, ambassador Hamed underscored Egypt's ongoing commitment to BRICS, pointing out that "through its membership of BRICS and the New Development Bank, Egypt will continue the role it has always played, including through its COP27 Presidency and its participation as a guest country in G20 under India’s Presidency."

The ambassador also reaffirmed Egypt's stance on global progress, adding that "as a leading proponent of a safe and prosperous future for the planet, [Egypt] will work along with all members for equitable and sustainable development."

Ambassador Abdulnasser Alshaali of the UAE, said, "For UAE-India relations, this is an opportunity to continue broadening and deepening our strategic cooperation and economic partnership."

By focusing on the long-term implications of UAE's entry into BRICS, the ambassador reinforced the importance of mutual cooperation between the two nations.

He described the UAE's membership in BRICS as "an important milestone within the broader context of the UAE's commitment to mutually beneficial multilateral engagement."

Important to note that Indian PM Modi and UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan held talks earlier in the day, in which the latter congratulated on Chandrayaan 3's success.

The sentiment of unity and shared goals was reiterated by Ambassador Demeke Atnafu Ambulo of Ethiopia who said, "Ethiopia greatly values the unwavering support of India in this regard."

He underscored the significance of Ethiopia's integration into BRICS underlining that "Ethiopia’s incursion into BRICS would enable it to broaden and further deepen its productive engagement, cooperation, and partnership with the countries of the Global South for the betterment of humanity."

Furthermore, Ambassador Ambulo talked about Ethiopia's rich history of engagement in global affairs.

"It is to be recalled that Ethiopia as a country never colonised, and was a member of the League of Nations, the founding member of United Nation, the African Union and other regional and multilateral organisations."

This historical context showcased Ethiopia's longstanding commitment to international cooperation, reinforcing its readiness to contribute within the BRICS framework.

On the sidelines of the BRICS summit, PM Modi held bilateral meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, in which the Indian side welcomed the country's inclusion in the grouping.

Lastly, Argentina's Ambassador Hugo Javier Gobbi conveyed a sense of profound achievement, mentioning India's pivotal role.

"It is a very significant success for Argentina. We would like to express our very special gratitude to the Government and people of India for their full support in our effort to join the BRICS."

This acknowledgment stood as a testament to the bilateral friendship that played an integral part in Argentina's accession to BRICS.