Emmanuel Macron abandons walkout in Algeria, crowd accuses him of humiliating France

A hostile crowd in Algeria insulted French President Emmanuel Macron and accused of him “humiliating” Paris by abandoning a walkabout.

During his Oran, Macron initially appeared to get a warm welcome but later he was forced to flee in a disaster after being placed in a highly tight situation after the crowd started abusing him.

Amid Macron's efforts to repair diplomatic relations with Algiers, experts have deemed the incident a major setback.

Dismissing claims that his real aim was to obtain more Algerian gas amid the energy crisis, Macron had touted the visit as an attempt to facilitate cooperation on problems such as immigration and the fight against terrorism.

When it emerged that negotiations were underway to increase the supply of gas from Algeria to France, Macron's denials were undermined.

Joining 30,000 already in the country, Macron announced that an additional 8,000 Algerian students would be admitted to study in France this year.

Following 132 years of French rule and a devastating eight-year war, Macron's three-day visit to Algeria came less than two months after Algeria marked six decades of independence.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune withdrew his country's ambassador last year after Macron accused the government of fomenting "hatred towards France" and questioned Algeria's existence as a nation before the French occupation.

