Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend auctions off never-seen-before pics of the couple

Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend is auctioning off pictures of them as infatuated, baby-faced college freshman and spilling the beans on their affair.

When they were both in their early 20s and enrolled in UPenn, Jennifer Gwynne dated the Tesla billionaire.

According to the Dailymail, the couple dated for a year during which time she visited his model mother Maye, got to know his siblings, and learned all about his dreams for electric automobiles.

She now resides in South Carolina with her husband and stepson. She is currently selling some keepsakes from their relationship in the hopes that the revenue will go toward paying her stepson's college expenses after witnessing him dominate headlines and others profit from his celebrity status.

In an interview with DailyMail on Monday, Gwynne, now 48, said their relationship was "lovely," but it lacked affection or "PDA" since Elon opposed both to a considerable extent.

They split up in 1995 when he moved to Palo Alto, about the time he started dating his first wife, Justine, whom he had also been seeing behind her back, according to her.

'We were physical when we needed to be... but there wasn't any hand-holding or anything like that,' she says. Photo credits: Dailymail

Elon Musk is shown in his early twenties in a photograph with his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Gwynne, and one of their college friends. She is now selling photos and mementos from their year-long fling via auction. Photo credits: Dailymail

The couple in May, 1995, not long before he moved to California and the romance came to an end. Photo credits: Dailymail

The biggest ticket item is a birthday card which he wrote to her in December of 1995. It reads: 'Happy birthday Jennifer (aka Boo Boo). Love, Elon.' 'Boo boo', she says, was his way of poking fun at her. She had complained to him that he wasn't affectionate enough towards her before he wrote it. 'He thought nicknames were foolish… I teased him about it, I'd say "be a bit more sweet”. 'He did it to be more romantic, because I had told him to,' she said. Right, Elon bought Jennifer this necklace in December 1995, while they were visiting his mother in Toronto. It was supposed to be a Christmas gift, but they decided it would be for her birthday instead, she told the DailyMail. Photo credits: Dailymail

Jennifer said that while Elon 'wasn't affectionate', he made sure you know if he was courting you. Photo credits: Dailymail

Out on the town and dressing down: A young Elon Musk dressed for a black tie event and right, with some Minute Maid OJ. Photo credits: Dailymail

Now 48, Jennifer say she believes Elon is 'searching for something'. 'Don't get me wrong, he is brilliant - a once in a multigenerational mind… I just think honestly he’s looking for love or some kind of validation. 'I'm sure he doesn’t care what I have to say I just wish he was a bit happier. He seems to be trying to find something. I'm very happy with my life and I don’t know if he can say the same.' Photo credits: Dailymail

Elon wed his first wife Justine in 2000, and the couple soon had a family. Nevada, their first child, tragically passed away from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome in 2002.

Together, they had triplets Damian, Kai, and Saxon in addition to the twins Xavier (now Vivian) and Griffin.

2008 saw the divorce of Elon and Justine. Following that, he wed the British actress Talulah Riley twice, first in 2010 and subsequently in 2013. (the pair split in 2012 and reconciled the following year).

2016 saw the second divorce between them. Later, he briefly dated Amber Heard before settling down with Grimes. Both of their children were born via surrogate: Exa Dark Siderael was born in November of last year and X A-Xii Musk was born in 2020.

He welcomed twins at about the same time with Neurolink executive Shivon Zilis.

