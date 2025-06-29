/ELIMINATED: Hamas Oct 7 massacre planner Hakem al-Issa killed in Israeli airstrike - Who was he?

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Saturday (June 29) said that they killed one of the founders of Hamas and the planner of the October 7 terror attack, in an airstrike in Gaza City last night. Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa was also one of the founders of Hamas’ military wing.

Issa was killed in a strike in the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza City, according to the Israeli military.

The IDF shared a post on X, announcing his elimination, further vowing that Israel will continue to eliminate all terrorists involved in the October 7 onslaught.

Who was he?

Issa led Hamas’ force build-up, training, and planned the October 7 massacre. As Head of combat support, he advanced aerial and naval attacks against Israelis, the Israeli Defence Forces said.

He was the central source of knowledge and one of the last senior Hamas operatives who held high-level positions before October 7 and remained in the Gaza Strip.

Moreover, Issa also led Hamas's force build-up efforts in the Gaza Strip, and served as head of the training division, and was a member of Hamas's general military council, according to the ministry's statement. “Issa played a significant role in planning and executing the murderous massacre on October 7," the military added.

Even during the war, including in recent days, he served as head of combat support, "advancing terror plans from the air and sea against Israeli civilians and IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip."

“Alongside advancing these plans, Issa worked to rebuild Hamas’s arrays that were damaged during the war,” it stressed.

Moreover, the Israeli military vowed to continue to locate and eliminate all terrorists involved in the October 7 massacre.