Elderly woman recuperates in hospital after kangaroo attack on golf course in Australia  

In an unprovoked attack, an elderly woman has got injured after getting hit by a large kangaroo on a golf course on Gold Coast in Australia, media reports said.

The incident took place at 9 am on Friday when the 69-year-old woman was playing golf at the Arundel Hills Country Club, as per Queensland ambulance team.

Also Read: An unwelcome surprise? Cluster flies torment New Zealand residents

The woman is currently recovering at the hospital.

Before carrying on the attack, the kangaroo seems to have hit the woman from the side without warning.

In the attack, the woman has suffered several cuts on head, arms, face and legs. The woman was taken to Pindara private hospital for treatment.

Watch: Taiwan reports 11,353 fresh covid-19 infections | Coronavirus News Updates

Joel McEwan, ambulance service operations supervisor, told the Guardian, "She’s fallen to the ground at that first kick, and then when she’s been on the ground, she’s been stomped [on] a number of times by the kangaroo. She was walking down the fairway, and the kangaroo came from the side, and just attacked without warning."

"The patient was quite upset at the scene. Obviously, it’s a shock being attacked by quite a large kangaroo. They’re not common, especially on the golf courses where they get quite a lot of kangaroos," McEwan added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)