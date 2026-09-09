/El Niño winter: 6 US states facing heavy snowfall, expert warns

Super El Niño is threatening to bring heavy snowfall to the United States. A meteorologist has predicted that six states are particularly vulnerable to extreme conditions in the winter season this year. Crystal Egger, a meteorologist and the president of Monarch Weather Consulting, told Newsweek that it cannot be said with certainty that El Niño will worsen the coming winter season, but it "can tilt the odds toward certain temperature and precipitation patterns."

She has flagged six states as being at a higher risk of being slammed by heavy snowfall because of El Niño. They are - California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona.

She was talking to the outlet about the places that should prepare for extreme snow. While this might sound like a less-than-ideal scenario, Egger said this would actually be good for the region.

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What El Niño means for winter

She said, historically, El Niño winters mean a "wetter storm track across the southern tier of the US. That can translate to above-average snowfall across parts of the southern and central Rockies and the higher elevations of the Southwest."

Egger believes this might not be a bad thing since mountains need snow right now. "Much of the West is coming off a very dry start to the water year, so building that snowpack will be critical for water supplies and overall drought conditions heading into 2027," she said.

While El Niño would bring wetter conditions to most parts of the US, some of them might remain drier because of the weather phenomenon that has wreaked havoc across the world. "El Niño typically favours warmer conditions across the northern tier of the U.S., including parts of the Pacific Northwest, Northern Rockies, and Upper Midwest," Egger told the outlet.