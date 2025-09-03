Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2025: Date, history, and significance of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday

Eid Milad-un-Nabi, also called Milad-un-Nabi, is celebrated every year by Muslims around the world on the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad in Rabi’ al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic Lunar calendar. The festival is widely popular with the Sufi and Barelvi sects.

Date of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Eid Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Mawlid al-Nabi, 12th of Rabi’ al-Awwal, 1447 AH. It is expected to fall around September 4 or September 5. However, the date may vary depending on the sighting of the moon in different countries.

History of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Prophet Muhammad was born in 570 CE in Mecca. It will be remembered as the ‘Year of the Elephant.’ Muslims believed that he was the last prophet for humanity's salvation. According to Islamic oral culture, it was officially started by the Fatimid Dynasty among the Shia Caliphate in the 10th century, and later in 1207, Muzaffar al-Din Gökböri was the first Muslim ruler to make it popular to the Sunni world. In 1858, the Ottomans declared it an official holiday called Mevlid Kandil, making it widespread among Muslims.

Significance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Muslim's believed that Prophet Muhammad was the last messenger of God; he carried with him the message of truth, oneness and enlightenment. On this day Muslim world remembers the teachings of Muhammad, his sacrifices. People recite verses from the holy book and reflect on their meanings. Homes are decorated with lights, and processions are taken out in many parts of the world.