Egypt unveils 100 ancient coffins in major archaeological discovery

Egypt has discovered almost 100 ancient coffins -- some with mummies inside them -- and around 40 golden statues in southern Cairo.

These coffins belong to priests and clerks from the 26th dynasty nearly 2,500 years ago.

Tourism and antiquities minister Khaled el-Anany said the items date back to the Ptolemaic dynasty that ruled Egypt for 300 years - from around 320BC to around 30BC and the Late Period (664-332BC).

Authorities have put these archaeological discoveries on display -- in a makeshift exhibit by the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara -- in the hope of boosting the country's tourism industry, which has been decimated since the 2011 uprising and the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, some 59 coffins were discovered in August at the UNESCO world heritage site south of Cairo, buried in three 10-12 meter shafts along with 28 statues of the ancient Egyptian God Seker, one of the most important funerary deities.

The mission will continue opening the coffins and studying their contents before their eventual display at the Grand Egyptian Museum, expected to open next year.