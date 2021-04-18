Egypt: Nearly 100 hurt in train accident north of Cairo

A train accident on Sunday in Egypt left 97 people injured, Egypt's health ministry said. The accident took place north of Cairo.

The ministry said "97 citizens were injured in a train accident in Toukh", a small farming town in the fertile Nile Delta about 40 kilometres (25 miles) outside the capital.

No death were immediately reported.

AFP quoted security source to say that train carriages came off the rails as it headed north towards the city of Mansoura.

The ministry said that over 55 ambulances were sent to treat the injured. The exact cause of the accident is yet unknown and investigation will be carried out.

Egyptian rail disasters are generally attributed to poor infrastructure and maintenance.

At least 20 people died and 199 were injured last month in a train crash in the country's south, according to the latest official toll, which authorities have revised several times.

The prosecution alleged last week that the driver of one train and his assistant had both left the driver's cabin when it crashed into another train.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has vowed to hold to account those responsible for the latest of several deadly train accidents in recent years.