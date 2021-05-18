Egypt pledges USD 500 million help for Gaza, send medical aid

Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi pledged on Tuesday USD 500 million for recounstruction efforts in Gaza. The announcement was made by his office.

"Egypt will provide $500 million... for the reconstruction process in the Gaza Strip as a result of recent events, with expert Egyptian construction companies implementing the rebuilding," the presidency said in a statement.

The deadly violence between Israel and Palestine erupted on May 10. Since then, Israeli air strikes have killed more than 200 Palestinians in Gaza, as per Hamas-run health ministry.

As per authorities in Israel, 12 people have been killed on the Israeli side.

Sisi is holding talks in Paris with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and Jordan's King Abdullah II aimed at seeking a rapid truce to the lethal conflict.

Egypt has also sent 65 tonnes of medical aid to neighbouring Gaza, its healthy ministry said.

With hospitals in Gaza overwhelmed by patients, the critical surgical supplies include specialist burns treatment as well as "ventilators, oxygen tanks (and) syringes," Health Minister Hala Zayed said late Monday.

Sisi on Sunday ordered the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt -- the enclave's only border point not controlled by Israel -- to open to allow wounded Gazans to be treated in Egyptian hospitals and to deliver aid.

Sources at Rafah on Tuesday said that 26 trucks of food had been sent to Gaza, with 50 ambulances ready to transport the wounded.

Egypt said it would make space in 11 hospitals nationwide at a capacity of over 1,800 beds.

Israel launched its aerial bombing campaign on Gaza after Hamas fired a barrage of rockets in response to unrest in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

The Israeli strikes have killed 213 people, including 61 children, and wounded more than 1,400 in Gaza, according to the health ministry.

The UN says nearly 40,000 Gazans have been displaced and 2,500 have lost their homes.

Strikes have knocked out the only Covid-19 testing laboratory in the blockaded enclave, the health ministry has said.

(With inputs from agencies)