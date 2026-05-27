/Ebola outbreak alert: Canada, Bahamas roll out emergency travel measures, suspend visas amid rising threat

A series of temporary border measures has been issued by the Canadian government to reduce the risk of the Ebola virus entering and spreading within the nation. In a press release, the Public Health Agency of Canada has stated that the country will suspend immigration documents for residents for 90 days starting Wednesday at 23:59 Eastern Time. The move comes in response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and escalating risks in Uganda and South Sudan.



The release stated that citizens of these three nations with the approved temporary resident visas, electronic travel authorisations, or permanent resident visas will be barred from travelling to Canada. It added that the new application process for residents of this nation will also be temporarily halted.



In additional measures, Canada will introduce a compulsory 21-day quarantine from May 30 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time until August 29 for Canadian citizens, permanent residents, individuals registered under the Indian Act, and foreign nationals who have travelled to affected regions within the previous 21 days but are not showing symptoms, according to Xinhua news agency. Travellers displaying symptoms will be taken to hospitals for further evaluation under the Quarantine Act.

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The government stated that the risk of Ebola to Canadians remains low and that no cases have been reported in North America so far. However, officials said the measures are being implemented as a precaution because of the seriousness of the virus and the changing global situation, including concerns linked to the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Bahamas imposes Ebola-related travel bans

In a similar development, the Bahamas also announced on Tuesday (May 26) to ​temporarily ban residents from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda ‌and South Sudan amid an Ebola outbreak. The Bahamian government also added that entry restrictions in the country will be taken immediately and will remain in place ​for a period of 30 days, subject to review by the Caribbean ​country's health ministry.



According to Reuters, the archipelago also announced to impose a travel ban. The World Health Organisation highlighted the Ebola disease as a severe, often fatal illness which affects humans and other primates.