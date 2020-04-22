Earth Day: Coronavirus has helped the planet heal itself

Earth Day was first marked 50 years ago with a purpose to raise awareness about our roles in protecting the planet.

50 years of inaction later, nature seems to have taken the matter into its own hands. Our planet today looks nothing like it used to two-three months ago.

This pandemic has come as a blessing in disguise for the environment as it has spared the planet the daily ordeal of human activity.



As a result, lions were spotted napping on a road in South Africa. In Cape Town, penguins were seen strolling through an empty street.

In Paris, birds have turned into explorers. The decline in human movement and noise pollution have rolled out the red carpet for birds that would otherwise be too scared or coy to come out.

Furthermore, a record 1.5 lakh flamingoes made their way to Mumbai's wetlands this year. In the UK too, nature is breathing a sigh of relief. Birds finally have their wings unclipped and deer are roaming freely at a London suburb. The number of leatherback sea turtle nests touched a 20-year-high in Thailand.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a magical effect on the earth. It has hit the much-needed pause button on human activity and nature is having a blast without us.

However, it may be snipped in the bud as soon as lockdown restrictions are eased, and hence, it's important to learn to co-exist. Protecting the planet is everyone's duty.

The pandemic has shown us that we still have time to heal the world. So, as we mark the 50th Earth Day - let's imagine a different future. A greener one, one defined by co-habitation, one that seemed impossible 2-3 months ago.