'Duo euthanasia' comes into renewed focus after ex-Dutch PM dies with wife

Euthanasia can still be a controversial, if no longer a taboo subject in many countries. In Netherlands, it has been legal since 2002 for clearly defined six conditions. But 'dup euthanasia' is coming into increasing focus and discussion began after former Dutch PM Dries van Agt (93) died by euthanasia with his wife Eugenie (93). The couple died last Monday bringing renewed focus on 'duo euthanasia'

The Guardian reported that in the year 2020, twenty-six people were granted euthanasia at the same time as their partners. the number rose as 32 people were given permission in 2021 and 58 couple went for the duo euthanasia in 2022.

Former Dutch PM Dries van Agt and his wife were married for 70 years.

Last week, The Rights Forum, a group Van Agt set up to support the Palestinian cause announced the couple's death. The group said that the couple died "together and hand in hand".

Both of them were reportedly very ill. Van Agt suffered brain hemorrhage in the year 2019. He never quite recovered.

“Interest in this is growing, but it is still rare,” said Elke Swart, spokesperson for the Expertisecentrum Euthanasie which clears euthanasia wish of people in the Netherlands. About 1000 people are granted euthanasia every year.

“It is pure chance that two people are suffering unbearably with no prospect of relief at the same time … and that they both wish for euthanasia,” she said, as quoted by The Guardian.

The six conditions in case of which euthanasia is granted in the Netherlands include unbearable suffering with no prospect of relief and also an independent, long held wish for death.

The couples choosing the duo euthansia need to go through strict tests individually are they are not considered together while granting of euthanasia.

Duo euthanasia still represents small percentage. In the year 2022, it was 5.1 per cent of deaths in the country but many people reportedly express the wish.